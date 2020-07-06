The United States military strategist Edward Luttwak praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the border infrastructure push at its eastern border.

In the last few months, the BRO has taken pro-active steps to develop connectivity over the bordering areas by building roads.

The development has triggered the neighbour China, eventually leading to the army standoff at Galwan Valley.

The standoff resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and the casualty at the Chinese side remains undisclosed.

Luttwak’s remarks came during an interview with DD News where he praised the Indian PM and also said India has allies such as Japan, U.S and Israel but China only has a Pakistan!

Ramesh Ramachandran, Senior Consulting Editor of DD India in a tweet shared a clip of the interview over twitter saying, “US military strategist Edward Luttwak praises PM @narendramodi’s border infrastructure development push; says India has allies such as Japan, US and Israel but China only has a Pakistan!”

However, the Chinese Army is removing tents and moving back from certain areas of the Galwan Valley, in the first sign of disengagement of troops from the area, PTI reported quoting government sources on Monday.

“The focus of the conversation between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese FM Wang Yi was the full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity and to work together to avoid such incidents in future,” news agency ANI reported quoting its sources.

A violent clash took place in Galwan valley on the night of June 15 at the Line of Actual Control with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.