The United States is said to be considering India’s request to extend the expiring H-1B visas of Indian professionals stranded in the US in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, sources said today.

“We have indications that our request is being looked into positively,” sources added.

The request was made by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan to US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun during their telephonic conversation earlier this week. It came in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which has gripped the world, with the US being the worst-affected nation.

Just days back, India had accepted Washington’s request to resume the supply of Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug. Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for COVID-19 and is being tested on more than 1500 coronavirus patients in New York.

During the talks between the two officials, ways to enhance cooperation to counter and control the pandemic, including through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against COVID-19 and ensuring availability of essential medicines, diagnostic & medical equipment, and sharing of best practices/information were discussed.

India and the US have been engaging continuously since the outbreak of the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on 4 April and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had spoken with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on 6 April.

The apprehension in India is that with the US economy heading for a big slump following the COVID-19 crisis, H-1B holders could not only lose their jobs but they also would not be entitled to any unemployment doles.

If the employer terminates the contract of an H-1B visa holder, the employee will have to find a new job within 60 days to retain his/her H-1B status or return to the homeland. Due to the lockdown in the US, the renewal of visas has also been delayed. Indians constitute the maximum number of H-1B visa holders in the US.