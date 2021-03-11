US Secretary of Defence Gen Lloyd J Austin will visit India from 19-21 March in what will be the first top level engagement between New Delhi and Washington after the inauguration of the Joe Biden administration.

The Defence Ministry today announced that Austin would meet defence minister Rajnath Singh and other senior Indian ministers and officials during his visit.

“Both sides are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and exchange views on regional security challenges and common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” an official release said.

Discussions would also focus on how both countries could consolidate military-to-military cooperation and defence trade and industry cooperation.