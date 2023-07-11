As expected, the monsoon session of the MP Assembly got off to a fiery start on Tuesday and the House had to be adjourned for the day in the first half itself after a heated exchange erupted over the recent urination incident on the face of a tribal by a local BJP leader in Sidhi district.

Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh raised the issue, by interrupting the question hour.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath alleged that the incident has brought shame upon the state in the country and abroad. He said that MP has reported the highest number of atrocities and crimes against tribals in the country.

Advertisement

Dr Govind Singh demanded that the issue be discussed immediately by stopping the other proceedings of the House.

Legislative Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra objected, Speaker Girish Gautam expressed displeasure over the Congress MLAs disturbing the question hour. However, the Opposition kept on demanding an immediate discussion on the matter. Opposition MLAs also trooped to the well of the House. Consequently, there was a din in the House with the Opposition and the treasury benches exchanging heated arguments.

The speaker adjourned the proceedings of the house till 11 am. In the morning, Congress MLA from Raigaon, Kalpana Verma, reached the assembly wearing a garland made of tomatoes and green chillies, as a protest against the high prices of vegetables and other commodities.