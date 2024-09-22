UPSTF’s 7.5-year crackdown dealt a severe blow to criminals in UP

In a decisive crackdown on crime, the Uttar Pradesh government, adhering to its ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ has relentlessly targeted notorious criminals and illegal operations across the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) has taken swift action against drug traffickers, arms smugglers, cyber criminals, and the ‘nakal mafia’. Over the past seven-and-a-half years, more than 7,000 notorious criminals have been arrested while 49 others have been killed in police encounters, dealing a severe blow to organised crime in the state.

Additionally, a large quantity of illegal weapons, narcotics, and banned animal skins and bones have been seized. The STF, using its intelligence network, also thwarted more than 559 criminal incidents before they could occur, further demonstrating its proactive approach.

Advertisement

ADG STF Amitabh Yash said here on Sunday that, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, the STF is carrying out a campaign to curb crime and apprehend criminals across the state vigorously. “Over the past seven and a half years, the STF has arrested a total of 7,015 notorious and wanted criminals, with 49 criminals being killed during this period. All of them had bounties ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh,” he said.

Additionally, through heightened alertness and vigilance under the zero-tolerance policy, more than 559 criminal incidents were averted before they could occur. These included serious crimes such as kidnapping, robbery, and the planned murders of public representatives, prominent individuals, and ordinary citizens. Furthermore, 3,970 organized criminals were also apprehended during this time, he added.

On the instructions of the chief minister, the STF has taken action against 926 kingpins and solvers from 193 gangs over the past seven and a half years to eliminate examination-related malpractices such as cheating and paper leaks. Additionally, 379 cybercriminals involved in various cyber crimes have also been apprehended.

In a separate campaign targeting illegal arms smuggling, the STF arrested 189 criminals, recovering 2,080 illegal weapons and 8,229 illegal cartridges from their possession.

Furthermore, the STF cracked down on liquor smuggling, arresting 523 smugglers involved in transporting liquor from states such as Punjab and Haryana. A total of 80,579 boxes of liquor, 330,866 liters of rectified spirit, and 7,560 liters of prepared country liquor were seized during these operations.

STF Deputy SP Deepak Singh reported that the agency arrested 1,082 individuals involved in the illegal drug trade and seized a large quantity of narcotics, including 91,147.48 kg of ganja, 2,054.651 kg of charas, 19,727.1 kg of doda/poppy, 7.06 kg of morphine, 723.758 kg of smack, 21.521 kg of heroin, 181.012 kg of opium, 6.1 kg of brown sugar, 6.938 kg of methadrone, and 280,899 banned drugs. Vehicles used in the transportation of these substances were also seized, and appropriate legal action was taken.

In addition, the STF arrested 170 criminals from various gangs involved in poaching and smuggling of prohibited wildlife. The recoveries included 341 kg of tortoise calipee, 2 pangolins, 1 tiger skin, 18 kg of tiger bone, 2 elephant tusks, 8,011 tortoises, 4,922 prohibited birds, 1 hyena skeleton, 20 grey langurs, 1 leopard skin, 4.12 kg of ambergris, 4 wild boar teeth, 563.1 kg of red sandalwood, 44 ivory items, 25 leopard teeth, 24 leopard nails, 110 jackal horns, 140 Indrajal plants, 1 tiger skeleton, 1 python, and 1 snake. Vehicles, cash, and other items used in these illegal activities were also recovered.

During this period, the STF carried out a total of 2,670 commendable operations.