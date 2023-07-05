UPSTF to acquire AI-based data system to profile criminals

With the state government allocating a budget to further strengthen the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) in a recent review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UPSTF has initiated the process of acquiring the Artificial Intelligence-based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System.

The system will enable the force to access complete profiles of criminals with just one click. The aim of the UPSTF behind this is to enhance action against crimes and criminals in the state.

Working on Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy against crime, the UPSTF plans to establish the Artificial Intelligence-based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System at the cost of Rs 3 crore for which tenders have already been issued and four companies have also shown keen interest in installing it in the state. The new AI-based system will help identify criminals by providing tools for matching face, voice & method of crime, officials here on Wednesday said.

It is worth mentioning here that the chief minister had expressed his satisfaction over UPSTF’s action against dreaded criminals of the state, illegal drug traffickers, illegal arms smugglers, exam mafia, and fake teachers, as well as terrorists at the review meeting.

With this AI-based system, anonymous shooters and criminals involved in serious incidents will no longer be able to escape the UPSTF’s dragnet. Within seconds, their complete profile, including their identification, will be available to police officers. This technology will expedite disclosure of incidents and help in sending the criminals responsible behind bars.

It is noteworthy that this system is being installed in Uttar Pradesh after Telangana. The system will help the Uttar Pradesh Police in creating a complete database of criminals in the state. Previously, this work was done through the Criminal Tracking System.

With the integration of criminal databases using artificial intelligence, facial recognition will be performed in a matter of seconds, matching faces from the entire record and providing information accordingly. Additionally, their voices, methods of executing the crime, family backgrounds, and criminal histories will be readily available.

For instance, if a person threatens someone through a virtual call, then with the help of AI, this system will identify the person by matching their voice with millions of voices fed into the database. According to the UPSTF officials, discussions are underway in the meantime with companies showing interest in this project, to incorporate various other features.