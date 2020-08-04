Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of Civil Services Examination 2019 on its official website. Pradeep Singh topped the exam followed by Jatin Kishore. While, Pratibha Verma, who stood third in the exam, was the topper among women candidates.

Candidates can check the results at upsc.gov.in. According to the commission, a total of 829 candidates have been selected for various civil services through the 2019 edition of the exam.

The EWS category was implemented in the exam for the first time in 2019 and 78 candidates have been selected in this category.

UPSC has declared the final list of selected candidates based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2019 held in September, 2019 and the interviews or Personality Test held in February-August, 2020.

According to UPSC, the results of 11 candidates have been withheld.

This year’s exam was scheduled to be held on May 31 but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the UPSC has rescheduled the exam to October 4.