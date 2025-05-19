UP’s fourth international cricket stadium to be built with an investment of ₹236 crore

In a major push to sports infrastructure, the Yogi Adityanath government has fast-tracked preparations for Uttar Pradesh’s fourth international cricket stadium.

While international matches are currently held in Kanpur and Lucknow, and construction of the Varanasi stadium nears completion, work on the Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium—one of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s dream projects—has officially begun.

Advertisement

Officials said here on Monday that the Planning Department has prepared a detailed blueprint for the project. The plan outlines that construction and development will be completed within 18 months on a 50-acre site at Tal Nadaur, Gorakhpur, with an estimated investment of ₹236.40 crore.

Advertisement

The main stadium complex will occupy 45 acres, while auxiliary facilities will be developed on the remaining 5 acres. The stadium will be situated 23.6 km from the airport, 22 km from Raptinagar bus stand, and 20.8 km from Gorakhpur railway junction. To enhance accessibility, a connecting road linking the stadium to the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Highway (NH-24) is also planned.

This two-storey cricket stadium will be constructed to meet the standards of global organizations, including the ICC. It will feature seven main pitches and four practice pitches, with a seating capacity of approximately 30,000 spectators. Designed as a multipurpose venue, the stadium will be capable of hosting international cricket matches as well as other large-scale events.

The Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium is being developed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model. The project includes the construction of entry gates, security checkpoints, East and West stands, and North and South pavilions within the stadium complex. Parking facilities will accommodate up to 1,500 vehicles. Both the East and West stands will have a seating capacity of 14,490 each, totaling 28,980 seats.

Parking will be available on the ground floors of both stands. For the convenience of spectators, amenities such as concourses, restrooms, drinking water facilities, service rooms, first aid stations, merchandise stores, video boards, and mid-wicket camera platforms will be provided.

The North Pavilion will feature a gallery with 208 VIP seats and a dedicated media and broadcasters’ gallery accommodating 382 seats. The ground floor will house a media entrance lobby, broadcasting control room, equipment storage, kitchen, general storage, and utility areas. On the first floor, stadium security offices will be established, including police facilities, a broadcasting sponsor room, media lounge, and additional service and utility spaces. The second floor will include a written press tribune, TV and radio commentator boxes, and a media dining area. The main camera platform will be located on the stadium’s rooftop.

The South Pavilion will accommodate the players’ dressing rooms and the match officials’ area. It will also feature a VIP and VVIP gallery with a seating capacity of 1,708. The ground floor will host various facilities such as a players’ lounge, press conference room, changing rooms for players and match officials, a doping control room, first aid room, VVIP entrance lobby, and the main stadium kitchen.