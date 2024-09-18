UP’s first semiconductor park to come up near Noida International Airport

The Uttar Pradesh government, which has introduced the country’s first semiconductor policy, is now all set to establish the state’s first semiconductor park near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, Greater Noida.

To be developed across sectors 10 and 28 by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), this initiative aims to attract major chip manufacturing companies both from India and around the globe to set up operations in the state. Additionally, it will generate significant employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

UP government’s semiconductor policy, designed to encourage investment in the sector, is offering substantial incentives to further boost the establishment of semiconductor industries in the region.

Highlighting the key features of the proposed parks, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials here on Wednesday disclosed that designated land for two semiconductor clusters has already been identified. The first cluster spans 200 acres in Sector 10, while the second covers 125 acres in Sector 28.

They said to support these clusters, YEIDA will establish an 8 MLD water treatment plant and a 60 MLD sewage treatment plant. Additionally, 400/200/132 KV power substations are planned to ensure a steady power supply. Investors will also benefit from multimodal connectivity, further enhancing the region’s appeal.

Located just 4 km from Noida International Airport, these clusters will offer exceptional logistical advantages. Cargo can be transported within minutes, and both investors and international buyers will have convenient access. Moreover, the upcoming Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) will further improve connectivity, with the DPR already approved by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A high-speed rail line between Delhi and Varanasi, with a station at Noida Airport, is also in the works. Additionally, the recently built interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at the Yamuna Expressway will enhance connectivity with major cities.

The state’s first-ever Semiconductor Policy includes a 50% additional capital subsidy on top of the subsidy provided by the Central Government. Officials said investors in compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors, ATMP, and OSAT are eligible for a 75% land rebate under the policy. Furthermore, the policy offers a 100% exemption on electricity duty for 10 years, along with a dual grid network for uninterrupted power supply.

also Additionally, the policy includes a 50% exemption on inter-state power purchase, transmission, and wheeling charges for 25 years. It also offers a 100% exemption on stamp duty and registration fees, along with an annual interest subsidy of 5% (up to a maximum of Rs 7 crores).