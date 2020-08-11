A 20-year-old woman from western Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri district, who was studying at United States, was killed on Monday in a road accident when she was on her way to Bulandshahr on a two-wheeler.The relatives of the woman have alleged that the accident took place because two men on a motorcycle were harassing her and chasing her.

The young woman Sudiksha Bhati had topped the district in her intermediate exams in 2018 was studying at Babson College in Massachusetts in the United States(US) on full-time scholarship. She was in India due to Coronavirus lockdown and was supposed to return to the US on August 20.

Her family members had alleged that she was with her uncle on a scooty from Dadri on Monday evening, when two men on a motorcycle started following them.

“The men were passing comments on Sudiksha and were trying to overtake her vehicle performing stunts to impress her. Suddenly, their Bullet hit Sudeeksha’s scooty and she lost balance. Sudiksha died on the spot,” said the uncle, Satyendra Bhati who was accompanying her.

However, the district administration categorically denied that there was any harassment involved in the incident and said that the family of the victim has not made any such complaint.

In fact the district magistrate Ravindra Kumar, today told the reporters that “The motorcycle was being driven by her brother, a minor, and not Sudeeksha’s uncle. So far, there is no evidence of harassment.”

Atul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (City) said that the body has been sent for post mortem and a probe was underway.

According to the police, Sudeeksha’s cousin was with her at the time of accident. The cops also uploaded a video where the boy talks about the moments just before the accident, but he did not say anything about the harassment faced by her.

Sudiksha, whose father runs a small dhaba and mother is a homemaker, was among the very few girls from her village attending school.

It was, however, a summer academic programme at the Lacocca Institute in Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in July 2016, which led Sudiksha to dream of going abroad. She was one of the 76 students from India selected by the institute. Sudiksha, along with three other students of the school, had secured scholarships in different colleges in the US.

Meanwhile, The Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria speaking about the incident said, “The UP government has failed and is only busy in doing politics of religion and caste. The government was making tall claims about law and order in the state but all those claims have fallen face-first today. There is no fear of police in the criminals today all because of the failed governance by the state government.”

The Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) President Mayawati has also condemned the incident and demanded action against the culprits. She tweeted: “A promising student, Sudeeksha Bhaati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahr, lost her life due to eve-teasing, which is extremely sad, embarrassing and very condemnable.

“How will daughters progress? BSP strongly demands that UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately.”