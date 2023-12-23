UP to send 16,000 skilled workers to Israel

Uttar Pradesh would be sending at least 16,000 workers to Israel, starting next month, to cope up with the shortage of skilled labourers due to war between Israel and Hamas for the past couple of months.

UP Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar said here on Saturday that in the first phase, 10,000 skilled workforce would be sent from the state thought a list of 16,000 workers finalized so far.

Israel has opened two centres in Delhi and Chennai, and through these centres, employment-related information and needs will be shared there.

Advertisement

Rajbhar said the union Labour Ministry has made preparations to open a centre in Lucknow also, and for this, the state government is in constant touch with senior officials.

The State Labour Minister said that due to the war between Israel and Hamas, the border areas of Israel have also been destroyed by shelling. Israel urgently needs one lakh skilled workers to renovate these areas.

He informed that the list of 16,000 skilled workers has been finalized as there is mostly demand for masons, carpenters, and construction.

The Labour Minister said that in addition to paying a salary of Rs 1.38 lakh per month to each artisan, the Israeli government will make arrangements for food and accommodation.

He said the Israeli government has sought information related to the workers until January 10. Their departure will start by the end of January.

The Minister said as of now, it has not been decided how long the artisans will have to stay there. But, considering the conditions there, a contract of at least one year or more would be the minimum.

The workers selected are skilled artisans and have some understanding of English, while high school pass is required.

As per the demand, the state government has selected the artisans from Shramik Sewayojan, BOCW Board, and Seva Mitra Portal.