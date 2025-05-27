UP to modernize 1,750 tube wells into eco-friendly units, benefiting 2.5 lakh farmer families

In a significant step towards enhancing farmers’ incomes and promoting sustainable agriculture, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to reconstruct and modernize 1,750 government tube wells across the state.

These tube wells will be converted into eco-friendly units, directly benefiting an estimated 2.5 lakh farmer families.

Officials said on Tuesday that this initiative is expected to enhance irrigation capacity by 1.75 lakh hectares.

All related projects are scheduled for completion within the next two years, marking a major milestone in transforming the state’s agricultural landscape.

As part of the eco-friendly transformation, plantations will be developed around the tube wells to promote environmental sustainability and expand green cover.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the government is also working to operate minor branch canals using hybrid solar-powered systems. This innovation will enable sustainable irrigation while conserving energy.

To further encourage the use of surface water, a comprehensive survey is underway for the construction of 21 new minor canals. These canals will also be powered by solar-hybrid systems, ensuring efficient and environmentally conscious irrigation.

The government’s efforts go beyond physical infrastructure. Cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smartphone-based tools, and sensors are being introduced to implement smart irrigation systems.

These innovations will allow remote control of water flow, reduce wastage, and ensure precise, need-based irrigation.

By integrating sustainability with modern technology, the government’s ambitious irrigation plan aims to reduce costs, enhance facilities, and significantly uplift the farming community, marking a true turning point for agriculture in Uttar Pradesh.