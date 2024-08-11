UP to host 2nd edition of International Trade Show from Sept 25 to 29 in Greater Noida

The second edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Exhibition is set to take place from September 25 to 29 at the India Exhibition Mart in Greater Noida.

This significant event aims to showcase the rich “craft, cuisine, and culture” of Uttar Pradesh to a global audience, drawing entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and traders from around the world.

In a recent review of the preparations, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the success of the inaugural edition of the UP International Trade Show, held from September 21 to 25, 2023. The event attracted over 3 lakh attendees, including 2,000 exhibitors and more than 500 participants from 60 countries, as well as 70,000 buyers from across India. The first edition saw the emergence of over 1 lakh new business opportunities, a success that exceeded expectations.

Building on this success, the theme for this year’s exhibition has been aptly titled “Unique Platform of Sourcing”. The Chief Minister emphasised that the International Trade Show will once again bring global attention to the remarkable craft, cuisine, and culture of Uttar Pradesh. He noted that the event will serve as a vital platform for entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and exporters across various sectors, including IT/ITES, MSMEs, startups, education, agriculture, health, tourism, culture, energy, and the ODOP (One District, One Product) initiative.

The Chief Minister has called for extensive preparations to ensure that the event is grand and impactful, underscoring its importance in providing a global stage for Uttar Pradesh’s diverse industries and cultural heritage.

Expressing happiness over the registration of more than 2,500 exhibitors in the trade show so far, the Chief Minister said that the expected cooperation is being received from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Department of Industrial Promotion and Internal Trade, and Ministry of MSME of the Government of India for the successful organisation of the trade show.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining ongoing communication with Indian Ambassadors and High Commissioners in numerous countries to invite more foreign buyers, entrepreneurs, and companies. He said that this multisectoral trade show will play a significant role in providing a global platform for local entrepreneurs, products, and crafts.

Officials here on Sunday said the Chief Minister was informed that Vietnam is participating as a partner country in this year’s trade show. A delegation from Vietnam will be present, showcasing high-quality Vietnamese products. Additionally, a cultural troupe from Vietnam will perform, and visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy both Vietnamese and Indian cuisine.

CM Yogi called for the organisation of daily knowledge sessions during the five-day trade show, each focusing on a specific theme. For instance, a session on the insurance sector should be arranged with the support of IRDA, and another should highlight the state’s efforts in innovation and startups. He directed to invite Union ministers to these special sessions to enhance their significance.

He further said that a Khadi-centric fashion show will also be organised in the trade show. He then mentioned that cultural presentations will also be organised on all five days showcasing the art and culture of Uttar Pradesh, while special stalls will be set up to introduce everyone to the delicious dishes of the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted the growing excitement around the event, with participants from various states across India and several countries expressing their interest in attending. Given the event’s significance, he urged all departments to play a vital role in its execution. To ensure wide publicity, roadshows can be organised in different states. Additionally, he directed that arrangements be made for students from higher educational institutions to visit the trade show.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, the Police Commissioner, and the CEO of the Greater Noida Industrial Authority to make all arrangements in view of the movement, security and other facilities of dignitaries, guests, entrepreneurs, and craftsmen.