UP to hold telecast of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live at council schools

The Uttar Pradesh government has instructed all government-run schools n the state to open for one hour on August 23 to enable students to witness the historic moment of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the surface of the Moon’s South Pole for the first time on Wednesday.

The Yogi Adityanath government has issued an order to this effect with a view to increasing the knowledge of the students as well as addressing their curiosity.

As per the instructions of the Ministry of Education, the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel, and DD National on August 23, at 5.27 pm.

Additional State Project Director Madhusudan Hulgi said here on Tuesday that for the first time, the state government has decided to open schools in the evening to educate the students on such a historic occasion.

He added, “India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon landing is a momentous occasion, which will not only fuel curiosity but also ignite a passion for exploration in the minds of youth. This will instill a deep sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the power of Indian science and technology. In this sequence, all the DIET Principals and BSAs have been directed to hold special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm and make arrangements for a live telecast.”