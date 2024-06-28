UP to extend insurance benefits to farmers through ‘Yes-Tech process’

The Uttar Pradesh government, as part of its mission to promote the state as the Food Basket of India, is set to take a new initiative for the social security of the farmers and their crops.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the state government has started the process of implementing a Yield Estimation System Based on Technology (Yes-Tech) for the farmers, officials of the state agriculture department said here on Friday.

Besides, the Yogi Adityanath Government has also taken steps towards improving the process of monitoring and maintenance of crops under the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS).

It is noteworthy that a detailed action plan was prepared by the government to protect the crops of the state from seasonal disasters, to provide crop insurance to the farmers, and to further strengthen the process of crop inspection at the Gram Panchayat level.

Now, the Agriculture Department has started the process of appointing a Technology Implementation Partner (TIP) to implement Yes Tech in the state.

The Agriculture Department has started this process for compiling data related to Rabi and Kharif season crops in 75 districts of the state.

Currently, the focus of implementing RWBCIS through the YES-TECH process is mainly on wheat and paddy crops. During this period, data for the years 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 will be compiled. These data will be compiled on the basis of Yes Tech Manual-2023. After the development of the module, other insured crops can also be linked to it.

Under the process, reports will be prepared according to the assessment period of a total of five seasons in which Mid Season Report (MSR) and End Season Report (ESR) will also be compiled. To complete all these processes, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence modules will be implemented by TIP.

According to the scheme, emphasis will be laid on insuring crops at the Gram Panchayat level in all districts and providing insurance cover to the farmers. At the same time, the process of benefiting farmers through the reorganized weather-based crop insurance scheme has also been started.

In this process, priority has been given to banana, chili, and betel leaf as insured Kharif crops and tomato, capsicum, green peas, and mango as Rabi crops.

The last date for crop-wise insurance is June 30 for bananas, July 31 for chilli, June 30, for betel leaf, November 30 for tomatoes, November 30 for capsicum, November 30 for green peas, and December 15 for mango.