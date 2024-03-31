UP: Month-long campaign to tackle communicable diseases from April 1

The Yogi Government is set to hold a special communicable disease control campaign starting from April 1 and concluding on April 30.

Geared towards combating communicable and vector-borne diseases, the campaign will entail a series of activities aimed at prevention and control, officials here on Sunday said.

In this regard, various departments have been entrusted with specific responsibilities for the effective execution of this initiative. The campaign will be a collaborative effort between the Health Department and 12 other departments.

The state government has appealed to the public, urging cooperation to ensure the success of the campaign. Citizens are also encouraged to report breeding areas of mosquitoes to the Health department team.

Considering the rising temperatures, the government has issued necessary guidelines regarding vector-borne and water-borne diseases.

Instructions have been issued to ensure the provision of clean and cool drinking water at crowded places on a priority basis, with coordination among various departments regarding diseases associated with summer season.

Facilities in shelters for heat prevention, displaying weather forecasts and temperatures at busy places have also been mandated for prevention from heat waves. Directives have been issued to extensively publicize measures taken for heat prevention through schools and the general public.

It is noteworthy that the goal of eradicating malaria by the year 2025 aims to completely rid 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh of malaria by the end of 2024. These districts include Amethi, Chandauli, Saharanpur, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Rae Bareli, Mainpuri, Lalitpur, Basti, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Deoria, Jalaun, and Ambedkarnagar.

The ‘Dastak campaign’ will also run in all the districts of the state from April 10 to 30. Under this, health workers will go door-to-door to raise awareness about cleanliness and health.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers will visit every household to identify individuals with symptoms of fever, influenza-like illness (ILI), filariasis, black fever, and leprosy, as well as malnourished children, and upload complete details including names, addresses, and mobile numbers onto the e-Kavach portal.

In addition, information will also be provided to the concerned officer with details filled on the designated form about the breeding areas of mosquitos.

The Sanchari and Dastak campaign will be conducted jointly by the Health Department and 12 other departments, including the Departments of Rural Development, Urban Development, Panchayati Raj, Child Development Services and Nutrition, Irrigation, Animal Husbandry, Basic Education, Medical Education, Agriculture, Secondary Education, Divyangjan Empowerment Department, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, Commerce, Entertainment and Information and Public Relations Department. The Health Department will play the role of nodal department.

During the campaign, Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA ID) will also be created in districts to facilitate treatment of patients. The Health Department will also have information about which disease the patient has been treated for and when. The World Health Organization and UNICEF will continuously monitor the campaign. A close watch will also be kept on the amount of work being carried out by each department.