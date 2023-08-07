UP: Monsoon Session of Assembly from Today

A brief but stormy Monsoon Session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature would commence from today.

The five-day long session from August 7 to 11 is expected to witness ruckus between the opposition and treasury bench.

During this session, after 64 years, the state assembly is likely to get its new amended rule book, which will change several rules for conducting the business of the House.

As per the new rule, the government will have to reply to any member’s query on the same day, besides several other changes.

A new look assembly digital gallery and new chamber of the BJP were also inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the eve of the Monsoon Session.

In the all-party meeting held on Sunday, leaders assured Speaker Satish Mahana of support in running the House but the issue of law and order, inflation, unemployment and other matters would certainly force the opposition members to grill the government.

The principal opposition Samajwadi Party Legislature members held a meeting under the leadership of party president and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday noon where they decided to raise relevant issues through legislative means.

Meanwhile, BSP president Mayawati in a tweet on Sunday said: “In the session of the UP Legislative Assembly starting from tomorrow, the government should show special responsibility regarding the important issues of public interest like rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and the bad condition of roads, electricity, water, peace and security etc. People’s life is troubled and chaotic due to these problems.”

She further said that “at the same time, in order to create accountability in the House for their fluent promises and claims in the matters of public interest, public welfare and development by the government, the opposition should force them to keep factual things in the House under the rules.”

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar will change its side in this session as it has joined the NDA recently, leaving the SP led alliance. The SBSP has six members in the Assembly.

During the five-day session, the government is slated to table an overall dozen of Ordinances, mostly approval of new private universities. The government could also bring its first supplementary budget in this session to meet through additional financial commitments.