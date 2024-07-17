UP ministers ordered to camp in 10 bypolls-bound assembly seats

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed a team of his ministers to start camping in the 10 assembly seats where by-elections are scheduled.

In a high-level meeting where around over 30 state ministers and officials of the organisation participated , the CM instructed that ministers should camp for 2 days and night every week in these assembly segments and talk to the workers and voters.

CM has given responsibilities to 2 to 4 Ministers for each of the 10 assembly seats.

State Jalshakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, who attended the meeting said that the CM discussed about the by-election and everyone’s responsibilities were fixed.

He said Chief Minister Yogi instructed all the ministers to stay for two days and nights in their areas of charge until the elections are over. Instructions have also been given by the CM to all the ministers in charge that every group has to talk to the workers and the maximum focus should be on strengthening the booth, he said.

By-election will be held on Sisamau assembly seat along with 9 other assembly seats after these MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. Sisamau seat has become vacant due to disqualification of SP MLA.

After the defeat of BJP in UP in the Lok Sabha elections, the party wants to give a message by winning most of these by-elections and claiming that the party still has a strong hold on the voters of UP. These elections are also being linked to the preparations for the assembly elections 2027.

The 9 seats where by-elections are to be held include Milkipur, Katehari, Phulpur, Majhwan, Ghaziabad Sadar, Meerapur, Khair and Kundarki.