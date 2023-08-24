UP minister drives into railway station to catch train

In a bizarre incident, an Uttar Pradesh minister drove his car inside the Charbagh railway station in the state capital to catch a train on Wednesday evening.

As he was getting late for the train, State Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh rammed into the railway station in his car and drove up to the platform to board the Punjab Mail for Bareilly.

The act of the minister obviously sent panic among the passengers present there. According to sources, Dharampal Singh was in such a hurry to catch the the Punjab Mail to reach Bareilly that instead of parking his Fortuner outside the station chose to drive it through a ramp meant for the differently-abled, and went straight to the platform.

Advertisement

The train arrives on platform number 4. The minister’s car was taken directly to the escalator adjacent to platform 1.

The Minister’s car remained on the platform till he boarded the Howrah-Amritsar Mail and the train left the station.

As per rules, only pedestrians can use the escalator via the ramp. But all the rules were thrown to the wind to accommodate the whims of a minister.

Mading a sarcastic comment on the incident in his post in X, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said, “Thanks heavens he did not go to the station with a bulldozer.”