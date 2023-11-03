UP: Japanese business delegation meets CM Yogi

A high level delegation of Japanese entrepreneurs led by Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss new proposals here on Friday.

During the special meeting, the Chief Minister said that relations between India and Japan have always been friendly. There is mutual harmony, growing bilateral trade, and all-round cooperation between the two countries.

Both the countries are large economies and have democratic, secular and pluralistic systems with common socio-economic development priorities as well as world-class strategic visions, he said.

Referring to the ancient cultural ties between India and Japan, the Chief Minister stated that India and Japan have had strong cultural ties for centuries due to the spread of Buddhism, resulting in a strong common identity between the Indian and Japanese people.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are numerous religious sites associated with the life of Lord Buddha. Kapilvastu, Sarnath, Sankisa, Shravasti, and Kushinagar are major centers of faith for Buddhists, he said.

Discussing the world-class convention center built in Varanasi with the cooperation of Japan, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister of Japan Late Shinzo Abe’s close ties have taken India-Japan political, economic, and business relations to new heights in the modern era.

The Chief Minister enthusiastically discussed the vast potential for industrial investment in Uttar Pradesh with Japanese entrepreneurs, expressing the state government’s eagerness to collaborate with Japanese companies. Presently, over 1,400 Japanese companies are operating in India, with seven major ones—Matsui Technologies, Honda Motors, Yamaha Motors, Denso, Toyo Ink, Nissin ABC Logistics, and Sekisui DLJM Molding—established within the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The state received substantial support from Japan as the partner country of GIS-2023. He said that our government is rapidly developing industrial parks, centers of excellence, and research and development centers in the state. Japan Industrial Township is included under the Integrated Industrial Township being developed on 750 acres in Greater Noida.

Apart from this, Medical Device Park, Film City, Toy Park, Apparel Park, Handicraft Park, Logistics Hub etc. are being developed near Noida International Airport along the Yamuna Expressway in the National Capital Region. Other projects include the Mega Food Park in Bareilly, Trans-Ganga City in Unnao, the Plastic Park in Gorakhpur, the Garment Park in Gorakhpur and the Defence Industrial Corridor.

Additionally, our government provides attractive subsidies under more than 20 sectoral policies as well as its new industrial policy, the CM said. He added: “We have made special policies for many sectors, like electronics, solar, bio-fuel, food processing, logistics, electric vehicles, dairy, etc.

These policies, which include exemptions in stamp duty and electricity duty, exemptions in land value, capital subsidies, refund of net SGST etc., are attractive incentives for our Japanese investors. Apart from this, the state government has also announced incentive policy for Fortune Global 500 and Fortune India 500 companies.”

Emphasizing Uttar Pradesh’s status as India’s most populous state, the Chief Minister pointed out its abundant human resources, skilled labor force, and vast consumer market. The state, often referred to as the ‘Food Basket’ of India, offers significant investment opportunities in agriculture, food processing, and dairy sectors.

Varanasi is the hub of India’s major textile centers including the silk cluster. Tourism is also a priority sector, which can be a good destination for investors in Uttar Pradesh.

Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki, leading the Japanese delegation in the meeting, praised the vast opportunities for industry and trade in Uttar Pradesh, the state’s infrastructure development efforts, and the Chief Minister’s leadership.

He stated that Japanese investors are enthusiastic about the policies in place, and this enthusiasm is expected to further elevate the strong relations between India and Japan.

Nikhil Chandra, Chairman and MD, Kubota Agricultural Machinery India, expressed his interest in setting up Escorts Kubota Farm Institute at Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural University, Kanpur.