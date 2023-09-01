UP is moving fast toward non-conventional energy options

Uttar Pradesh has taken several steps towards adopting non-conventional energy options. In order to encourage clean and green energy production sources in the state in view of global warming and climate change, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations for the UP Green Hydrogen Policy-2023 with the officials of UPNEDA.

In the meeting held here on Thursday, CM Yogi instructed the officials to prepare an effective draft by amending the draft of the new Green Hydrogen Policy. Along with this, instructions were also given to consult the stakeholders working in this area so that investors and users can get maximum benefit from the policy.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that green hydrogen, being a clean energy and industrial fuel, would prove helpful in achieving the goal of net zero. In this case, the department should draft an effective policy after carefully examining the Government of India’s green hydrogen policy.

He said that water plays an important role in the production of green hydrogen. In Uttar Pradesh, there are many rivers. We can take advantage of this and become the largest green hydrogen producer in the country, he added.

For this, he directed the department to coordinate with the Irrigation Department, create water reserves near small and big rivers in the state, and use rainwater to produce green hydrogen. Additionally, instructions were given to support firms producing green hydrogen energy by offering them the greatest incentives.

The Chief Minister said that during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, UP received investment proposals worth Rs 2.73 lakh crore from 20 companies to set up units in the green hydrogen sector. This will create job opportunities for more than 60,000 people.

The state government is committed to honestly implementing all the MOUs signed in GIS-2023. In such a situation, to fix our accountability, we have to implement the Green Hydrogen Policy as soon as possible.

In order to attract investment in the field of green hydrogen, the chief minister asked the officials to be ready for reforms. For this, every door will have to be opened for investors at every level in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the production cost of green hydrogen is higher as compared to gray hydrogen, which is currently being produced using natural gas. It is, therefore, necessary and justified to provide various incentives in the initial stage to give impetus to green hydrogen projects.

In light of this, encouraging green hydrogen, ammonia production, market development, and demand aggregation should be prioritized in the draft of the UP Green Hydrogen Policy 2023 in addition to promoting the state’s growth and employment and completing the state’s contribution to carbon emission and climate change goals. So that a favorable ecosystem can be created for creating a green hydrogen, ammonia economy in the state.