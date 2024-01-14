UP in grip of severe cold wave conditions: rail & air traffic affected

Uttar Pradesh is reeling under acute cold wave conditions with dense fog crippling road, rail and air traffic on Sunday.

Due to the fog, visibility reached zero meters in Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur while it was around 10 meters in Hamirpur and Fatehgarh, 15 meters in Ballia, 30 meters in Aligarh and Bahraich, 40 meters in Hardoi and 50 meters in Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Shahjahanpur, a weather official said.

In the state capital Lucknow, the day started with dense fog while at some places witnessed zero visibility. Traffic was seen crawling on the roads.

Advertisement

The Rail and air services were badly affected with long distance trains running late and the air traffic was delayed by hours.

The temperature in Meerut dropped to 2.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday from 3.4 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday. The minimum temperature in Muzaffarnagar and Chitrakoot recorded at 4 degrees Celsius and Baghpat 4.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, the minimum temperature in Kanpur remained stable at around 5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 4.6 degrees in Bareilly and 3.9 degrees Celsius in Shahjahanpur. Lucknow also remained with the minimum temperature recorded at 5.9 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorologists, the next three days are important in terms of cold wave and dense fog. Along with the cold wave, the days can also be extremely cold in some places. Amroha, Bahraich, Balrampur, Bareilly, Basti, Bijnor, Deoria, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpurkhiri, Maharajganj, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Shamli, Siddharthnagar, Sitapur, Shravasti, Agra, Amethi, Auraiya, Banda, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Etah, Etawah, Farrukhabad, FatehpurFirozabad, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpurnagar, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Mainpuri, Mathura, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Unnao and Varanasi will be most affected.

There is also a frost warning in western UP on Sunday.