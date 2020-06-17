In a horrifying incident in Uttar Pradesh, a groom after altercation over food served in wedding killed his nine-year-old brother-in-law and ran his SUV over two women and a teenage girl, leaving them seriously injured.

The incident took place at Shamshabad on Monday night where Manoj Kumar and his friends began quarrelling with the bride’s relatives over sweets served to them at the wedding.

“They were inebriated when they started arguing. The elders intervened but they fired at my maternal uncle who escaped unhurt,” said Punit, the bride’s brother.

He alleged that his younger brother Pranshu, who was serving water to Manoj and his friends, was whisked away by the accused in an SUV.

Punit said, “While fleeing, they ran their SUV over two women and a teenage girl, leaving them with serious injuries. We made several calls to Manoj to return along with Pranshu, but he refused. At 3 a.m. the next morning, he left my brother’s body in the village and fled.”

Pranshu’s face was disfigured and there were strangulation marks at the neck.

One of the injured were taken to Lohia district hospital in Farrukhabad Mithilesh (35) is said to be critical while the rest of them Vimla (50) and Sapna (17) are stable now.

The bride’s father Rampal Jaatav filed an FIR which says, “Manoj Kumar drove a speeding SUV over people standing on the roadside and injured three women relatives. My nine-year-old son was also killed by the groom and his friends.”

“Initial investigation suggests that men from both sides were engaged in a heated argument. The groom drove an SUV over three relatives and possibly also the boy. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem. The report will tell if the child was run over by a vehicle or was strangled,” Kamalganj Circle officer Rajveer Singh Gaur was quoted by news agency IANS as saying.

The police is searching for the accused groom and his relatives, who have are absconding ever since the incident.