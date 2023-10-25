UP govt to preserve the birthplace of Lord Ram’s sons Luv & Kush

As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve and restore significant cultural, historical, and spiritual heritage sites in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath Government has prepared a plan for various significant sites in Kanpur, Mathura, and Fatehpur.

In this direction, the government will soon start the process for the restoration and conservation of Maharishi Valmiki Ashram located in Bithoor, Kanpur, Raja Sitaram Mahal of Mathura and Rasik Bihari Temple located in Shivrajpur, Fatehpur, officials here on Wednesday said .

The Uttar Pradesh Department of Archaeology has already invited applications from interested agencies through e-tendering process to carry out the renovation and preservation work on these sites.

The Yogi Government is planning to allocate Rs 1.52 crore for the restoration and preservation of Maharishi Valmiki’s ashram in Bithoor, where it is believed that Mata Janaki took refuge when Lord Shri Ram sent her to the forest and where their two sons, Luv and Kush, were born. The agency applying for this work will have to deposit an EMD of Rs 3.12 lakh.

The renovation and conservation of Raja Sitaram Mahal of Mathura will cost Rs 1.29 crore and the EMD amount has been fixed at Rs 2.66 lakh. Likewise, Rs 1.97 crore will be spent by the Yogi government on the restoration and preservation of Rasik Bihari Temple in Shivrajpur, Fatehpur, and the EMD amount for this work has been fixed at Rs 4.04 lakh.

All three projects will be executed through tendering process by the selected agencies under the supervision of the Uttar Pradesh Department of Archaeology. All project allocations and necessary procedures will follow the guidelines of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Separate tenders have been issued for all three sites on the e-tender portal. These tenders will be allocated in two phases. The first phase will involve a technical assessment, followed by a financial assessment. Agencies will be assigned the work only after passing both assessments.

It is noteworthy that the application process for these tenders started on October 23, 2023, and the deadline for submission of applications is November 1, 2023. It will be followed by the technical assessment process, which will commence on November 3. Subsequently, a financial assessment will be made.

Notably, agencies applying for these projects will have to provide quotations for both the technical and financial assessments in their initial application. After the assessment process is complete, the selected agencies will be provided with the projects, and they will have a maximum of 120 days to complete the work.