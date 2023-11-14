UP Govt to launch Heli-tourism scheme in Kashi soon

After exploring Kashi through water and land, tourists will now soon have the opportunity to experience Kashi from the sky.

The Yogi Adityanath government is in the process of starting Heli-tourism in Kashi, which will not only offer panoramic views of Ganga and Varanasi from above but will also provide them with a chance to enjoy eco-tourism in Chandauli.

With the improvement in connectivity and the completion of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, the number of tourists to Varanasi is increasing day by day.

The tourism industry is a crucial contributor to the economy of Kashi. Tourists visit Kashi to enjoy the temples and ghats.

Through modern cruises, tourists can witness the Ganga’s beauty, the crescent-shaped Ganga ghats, and historical buildings that have stood for centuries. Soon, a new dimension, Heli-tourism, will be introduced, further enhancing the tourism experience in Varanasi.

Deputy Director of Tourism Department, Rajendra Kumar Rawat, said here on Tuesday that helicopters will be operated for visiting Kashi temple and Ganga Darshan.

Tourists can also enjoy eco-tourism in Chandauli, located near Varanasi. According to Rawat, the helicopter ride will take about 20 to 25 minutes. A helicopter can accommodate 6 passengers, including the pilot.