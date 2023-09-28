UP govt to give a new flight to Data Center Project through a new scheme

In its ongoing pursuit to transform Uttar Pradesh into a trillion-dollar economy and solidify the state’s position as a pivotal growth driver for the nation, the Yogi government has taken a significant stride toward bolstering industrial development.

In alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, a new scheme has been introduced for the sale of vacant plots within the data center project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has invited applications for five categories of plots in Sector 28 through the Nivesh Mitra portal.

Under this process, which started on September 27, the premium of plots has been fixed, ranging from Rs 28.17 crore to Rs 176 crore, while the registration fee of plots has been fixed according to different categories, between Rs 2.81 crore and Rs 17.67 crore.

It is noteworthy that due to proximity to Jewar Airport, International Film City, Yamuna Expressway, and Buddha Circuit, those setting up industrial units by taking a plot will get the benefit of all the facilities, including better connectivity and the first world-class project of its kind in India in the form of the Pod Transit System. Interested applicants can apply for plots in this project until October 26, 2023, and can find more information on the official website of YEIDA.