UP govt to double waste management capacity amid growing urbanisation challenges

As solid and liquid waste management continues to emerge as a formidable challenge amid the ongoing expansion of cities, the Yogi Adityanath government is gearing up to almost double Uttar Pradesh’s waste management capacity from 15,000 tonnes to 27,000 tonnes.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the state also constructs parks using waste material under the ‘Waste to Wonder’ scheme.

Urban Development Minister A K Sharma provided detailed information to the state Assembly on Wednesday, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s commendable position in garbage management.

He noted that the state’s air quality is significantly better than that of other cities across the country. Uttar Pradesh generates 20,000 tonnes of solid waste daily, of which 15,000 tonnes are currently being processed, he asserted.

He mentioned that the state government plans to nearly double this capacity to 27,000 tonnes per day by adding an additional 12,000 tonnes per day.

Presently, there are 933 Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) centres in the state, with 711 operational and actively processing solid waste.

A K Sharma further highlighted that the UP government is not only processing solid waste but also using it to construct roads. The roads of the new High Court and police headquarters in Lucknow have been built using processed urban waste.

“Every day, garbage is collected from homes and processed at MRF centres using electromagnetic and air pressure techniques. The processed material is utilised in three main ways: it is provided as reusable plastic material to private vendors, used in road construction, and employed in the creation of Waste to Wonder Parks.

He said that one notable example is the ‘UP Darshan Park’ in Lucknow, built on five acres, which stands as an excellent example of innovative waste management. Additionally, other cities such as Agra, Gorakhpur, and Mirzapur have also seen the development of Happiness Parks and Waste to Wonder Parks.