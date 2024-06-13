UP govt staff to submit property details by June 30

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government now plans to come down heavily on those government employees who have not yet submitted their property details on the designated portal, government officials said.

Barely one per cent of the public servants have uploaded their details on the portal.

The state government has issued an ultimatum to all heads of departments (HODs) to get their house in order by June 30.

The state has created a Manav Sampada portal to centrally monitor the performance and achievements of the 17.78 lakh government employees.

However, only 18,600 employees have declared their assets and liabilities over the portal.

The Personnel Department, in its order, said that those who fail to provide their details by June 30 will not be considered for promotion and will have to face adverse action.

Additional Chief Secretary of Appointment and Personnel Department, Devesh Chaturvedi, has directed principal secretaries and directors heading various government agencies, wings and institutions to ensure that their subordinates and colleagues submit the required details over the human resource management system application.

Governance is delivered through 88 departments across the state in addition to the support provided by 80 organisations and institutions which work in various fields and disciplines.

Though 75 per cent of the 17.78 lakh employees have registered over the portal, the objective is to create a centralised online repository which would provide the complete service record of employees, including their skill set, compensation, personal details, transfer, promotion, joining, relieving, training, annual confidential report, performance evaluation, status of enquiry faced, leave transactions as well annual property return.

The same system would be used for paperless working in the future and implementing a merit-based transfer system through which those having a clean track record are accorded priority and given suitable postings to deliver better results on the ground.

Chaturvedi has issued a final warning to the HODs to convey to all the employees that for being considered for promotion they will have to submit annual property returns online before the deadline.