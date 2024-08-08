UP govt plans to set up solar-powered drinking water kiosks across various cities in the state

In a new push to solar energy, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a groundbreaking initiative. Building on its ongoing efforts to promote solar energy across the state’s solar cities, the government is now focusing on a novel solar-powered solution.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi’s vision, plans are underway to establish state-of-the-art solar-based drinking water kiosks throughout various regions of the state.

Officials said here on Thursday that the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA) has commenced the setting up of 20 solar-powered drinking water kiosks, with a total investment of Rs 3.99 crore. Solar based drinking water kiosk is a smart water purification and distribution system designed to increase access and ease of use for water purification in remote areas. It is powered by solar energy and can run the device for hours once fully charged.

These solar-powered water kiosks being established are notable for their advanced features. These kiosks will utilize reverse osmosis technology for water treatment, ensuring high-quality purification. Each kiosk is designed to dispense pure water at temperatures ranging from 10 to 30 degrees Celsius, tailored to seasonal needs.

The filtration will meet BIS 16240 standards, with a storage capacity of 5,000 liters and a treated water capacity of 1,000 liters. The kiosks are capable of delivering 250 liters of pure water per hour, with a dispensing rate of 10 to 12 liters per minute. They are engineered to supply at least 2,000 liters of clean water daily. The project, set to last for 5 years, is currently in the agency determination and work allocation phase, managed by UPNEDA.

Sources said each kiosk will feature a remote monitoring system that tracks various water quality parameters, including pH level, basicity, alkalinity, and mineral content. Additionally, the kiosks will be connected to a central database to monitor daily operations. Users will be able to fill containers with 1 to 25 liters of water, using an LED display and accepting 1, 2, 5, and 10 rupee coins.

Each kiosk is designed to operate for 48 hours on a single solar charge but will be active for 16 hours daily. Equipped with GPRS connectivity, the kiosks will maintain communication with the command center via SMS in case of connectivity issues.