UP: Govt appoints new DMs in 12 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government shifted 12 IAS officers by appointing new District Magistrates( DMs) in a dozen of districts, according to officials here on Tuesday.

DM Sitapur Anuj Singh has been made DM Moradabad; DM Chitrakoot Abhishek Anand has been made DM of Sitapur. DM Banda Durga Shakti Nagpal will be the DM of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Nagendra Pratap, Special Secretary, AYUSH Department and Director General, AYUSH, will be the DM of Banda District.

Shivasharanappa GN, Municipal Commissioner, Kanpur will be the DM of Chitrakoot while Ravish Gupta, Additional Inspector General, Registration, Uttar Pradesh and Special Secretary, Stamp and Registration, has been made the DM of Basti.

Special Secretary APC Ajay Kumar Dwivedi has been made DM of Shravasti while Madhusudan Hulgi, Additional State Project Director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, has been made DM Kaushambi.

DM Sambhal Manish Bansal has been made DM, Saharanpur while Rajendra Pensia, Special Secretary, Urban Development Department, has been made DM Sambhal.

Ashish Kumar, Vice Chairman, Saharanpur Development Authority, Saharanpur, has been made DM, Hathras while Medha Rupam, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Greater Noida, has been made DM Kasganj.