UP govt action plan to develop spiritual circuits for tourism ready

To bolster tourism across Uttar Pradesh, the state government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership has embarked on developing 12 major tourism circuits.

Among these initiatives, a significant thrust has been placed on enhancing the spiritual circuit, tapping into its vast potential.

Under the guidance of Yogi, a meticulous action plan is in place to foster tourism within the spiritual circuit. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has now commenced preparations to implement the plan.

Officials said here on Monday that key components of the action plan include conducting surveys of tourist destinations and performing gap analysis to identify areas for improvement. Emphasising adherence to the UP Tourism Policy Document 2022, the plan prioritises standards based on the 7 S’: Suchna (Awareness), Swagat (Welcome), Suvidha (Amenities), Suraksha (Safety), Swachthta (Cleanliness), Sanrachna (Infrastructure) and Sahyog (Support).

In recent years, the tourism sector in the state has made significant advances and emerged as a key tourism destination attracting tourists from around the globe. The development of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shri Ayodhya Dham, along with their respective corridors, has elevated these sites to premier tourist attractions within the state.

Additionally, the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2025, expected to draw a staggering 30 crore participants, further underscores UP’s growing prominence on the tourism map.

To strategically enhance tourism development across various circuits, including the spiritual circuit, a detailed project report (DPR) is slated for preparation. This DPR will conduct thorough tourist gap analyses, setting a new course for tourism initiatives.

Furthermore, this report is significant in terms of branding and marketing, among other aspects. It will determine standards such as the handling capacity of tourist destinations within the spiritual circuit. Based on these criteria, decisions will be made regarding the optimal strategies for developing each tourist destination.

According to the action plan, the agency chosen by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department to conduct tourist gap analysis will collaborate closely with department officials to determine the survey methodology tailored to departmental requirements. The survey report will encompass feedback sampling from visitors, along with photography and video documentation of all selected tourist destinations, to be included in the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Additionally, if deemed necessary, drone technology will be utilised for aerial sampling and comprehensive photo-video coverage.

The action plan entails gathering feedback from visitors at all selected tourist spots and destinations, as outlined in the Detailed Project Report (DPR). This process includes collecting tourism statistics, evaluating growth trends and capacity, and prioritizing a citizen-centric approach. By implementing national and international best practices, drawing from global experiences, and leveraging advanced technology, this comprehensive approach aims to effectively operate and upgrade these locations.*

These efforts are expected to enhance the state government’s revenue and attract higher tourist footfalls, while also fostering substantial foreign investments. This influx of investments is anticipated to generate employment opportunities, improve local facilities, and contribute to the overall development of the region.