Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted gangster and the main accused in the killing of eight policemen last week, Vikas Dubey was shot dead on Friday morning as he was being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

Dubey, who had been absconding since the shootout, was arrested from Mahakaal Mandir in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday morning.

The incident happened after one of the cars in the police convoy overturned. The police allegedly fired at Dubey after he attempted to flee the scene.

Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakaal temple when he was identified by security personnel and the police was informed about the same. After being caught, the notorious gangster confessed his identity. He was then arrested by the police and interrogated.

In a similar move Dubey’s aides were shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh police. Two of his aides were shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police in two separate encounters on Thursday morning.

Prabhat Mishra alias Kartikeya, who was arrested on Tuesday during raids at a hotel in Faridabad, where Vikas Dubey was spotted, was killed as he was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand.

According to the STF, the vehicle in which they were bringing Mishra developed a snag and as it was being repaired, the miscreant tried to snatch the pistol of an inspector and opened fire at the STF team. He was shot dead in retaliatory firing.

Another Vikas Dubey accomplice, Ranvir alias Bauan Shukla, was also shot dead by the STF in Etawah while he was allegedly trying to flee in a car. Earlier on Wednesday, Amar Dubey, a close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur.

Meanwhile, Shyamu Bajpai, another aide of Vikas Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter on Wednesday.

The hunt for Dubey and his aides started off after eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were shot dead and at least seven others were seriously injured including a civilian as they went to arrest local criminal Vikas Dubey and his gang in the wee hours of July 3.

Gangster Dubey was allegedly was informed about the raid beforehand. It is said that Vikas Dubey had received a tip-ff form the police station about the impending raid after which he prepared for the attack on cops.