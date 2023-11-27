UP court summons Rahul on December 16 for his remarks against Amit Shah

A special MP- MLA court has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 16 for trial in the case of making objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah five years back.

Giving this order, MP-MLA Special Court judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav fixed the next hearing on December 16. The court had reserved its judgement on November 18 and delivered its judgement on Wednesday.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra had filed a defamation case against the Congress MP, accusing him of making objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi made the comment at a press conference in Bengaluru.

The petition was filed in August 2018 and it took five years to complete the hearing.

Vijay Mishra, former chairman of the Cooperative Bank, a resident of Hanumanganj of the Kotwali Dehat police station area, had filed a defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

The evidences provided in the case included a video footage of the indecent remarks of Rahul Gandhi against former BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.