UP couple killed after being hit by moving train

A couple were killed after being hit by a speeding train in Kanpur’s Bilhaur, police said.

The incident occurred at the Dhaursalar railway station on Sunday afternoon, where an argument between the couple took a tragic turn.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman, identified as Nirmala, 48, jumped in front of a speeding train. The husband, who was standing nearby, tried to rescue his wife by pulling her, but was hit by the train. The police immediately arrived at the spot after being informed by the onlookers.

The man, identified as Santosh Gupta, 50, suffered severe injuries and died later.

The accident caused severe mutilation and scattered their bodies up to 50 metre. The police conducted an investigation based on the information provided by the witnesses.

The bodies of the couple have been sent for autopsy after notifying the family.

During the probe, Inspector Surendra Singh said they discovered a slip of paper with a mobile number inside Santosh’s pocket.

Upon contacting the number, one Deep Gupta received the call. Based on the appearance and clothing of the deceased, Deep identified the bodies to be of his parents.

According to Deep, the family lived in Kakadev’s Hitkari Nagar. His father owned a general store.

The initial investigation suggested it to be a case of suicide. However, the police are sceptical about how the couple reached the railway station, which is 50 kilometre from their home.

Deep revealed that his parents had gone to attend a Sunderkand event organised at his in-laws’ house in Rawatpur. He, too, had accompanied them with his wife.

His parents reportedly returned home late at night, Deep said, adding that when he reached home with his wife in the morning, the doors of the house were open and no one was home.