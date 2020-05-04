The Etawah police in Uttar Pradesh have their own set of rules to punish offenders. In a video clip that went viral on the social media, a man is seen dancing to a Sapna Chaudhary song as the police stand by and watch him.

According to reports, the man was made to dance by the cops after he was caught violating lockdown rules. The man apparently danced so well to the song ‘teri aankhon ka yo kajal’ that the police can be heard hooting in the background.

After the clipping went viral, the post in charge was suspended, according to the Etawah police media cell.

In the 2.20-minute video, constable Subhash Kumar is purportedly seen kicking and beating up the man with sticks.

The video was shared by the Samajwadi Party on Twitter.

“The barbaric face of the UP Police has once again come to fore in Biba Mau village of Etawah. A constable has brutally beaten up a mentally-challenged youth. Suspension of the constable is not enough, Station Officer should also be investigated,” the SP said in a tweet.

According to a statement by the DGP office here, the man being assaulted in the video is Sunil Yadav.

Acting on a complaint of some locals that Yadav has flouted lockdown rules, police went to meet him on Saturday, but he attacked a constable with a sharp-edged weapon, the statement said.

An FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC, it said.

The statement further stated, “A probe in this matter has been ordered and the circle officer of Jaswant Nagar, Etawah will look into it. Constable Subhash Kumar has been suspended.”