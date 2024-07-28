UP Congress to launch “Congress will provide justice” programme

The Uttar Pradesh Congress will launch the “Congress will provide justice” programme, which is being promoted by Social Outreach Congress.

Under this programme, “Nyaya Patika” (Drop boxes) will be placed at important locations in the city, where residents can write and submit their problems.

In the initial phase of the “Congress will provide justice” programme, the districts where Congress candidates have won in the Lok Sabha elections have been included, along with three additional districts, namely Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow.

Advertisement

These Nyaya Patika will be placed at prominent places in select cities.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai said in a press conference that to resolve the problems of the people, Congress has formed a district-level “Justice Committee” consisting of retired officers/employees, advocates, Congress workers, journalists, and social workers. The district/city president of Congress will be a special invitee member of the committee.

Ajay Rai said that in case the District Level Justice Committee fails to resolve any problem, the “Provincial Justice Committee” will address it. This committee will include Congress MPs, MLAs, state officials, and senior advocates.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Seva Dal is going to start a series of district-wise training sessions. This training will last for three days, and officials and workers of the district/city will participate. The training will begin in Ghaziabad from August 6 to 8.