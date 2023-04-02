UP Congress leader booked for his objectionable remarks on PM Narendra Modi

Congress state general secretary Sachin Chaudhary has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior police official said on Saturday.

“An FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing leader Akshit Agarwal against a Congress leader. During a press conference, some objectionable words were spoken by a Congress leader,” Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra said. “A video of the Congress leader making “indecent and objectionable” remarks against PM Modi has also been provided. Action will be taken soon,” Chandra said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a Haridwar court for describing the organisation as “Kauravas of the 21st century”.

The lawyer for RSS worker Kamal Bhadauria said that his client had filed the complaint in court under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for making indecent remarks against the RSS.

The Congress leader had on January 9 this year during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana alleged “Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pants and run ‘shakhas’. Besides them stand two to three richest people of the country”.

Rahul Gandhi was recently convicted by a Surat court in another defamation case for his ‘Modi surname’ remark, following which he was disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha.