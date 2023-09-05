UP Congress demands judicial probe into involvement of Union Minister’s son in murder of BJP worker

Reiterating his resolve to defeat the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well and in 2027 UP assembly elections, newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Tuesday demanded judicial probe into the murder of a youth in the house of a Union Minister in Lucknow and attack on a female police constable in a moving train.

Addressing his maiden press conference after being appointed as the Congress state chief, Rai hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over law and order and other issues. He questioned the Chief Minister as to when the bulldozer will move to the house of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, whose son is involved in the murder of a youth.

Condemning the killing of a BJP worker with the pistol of the son of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, Rai said the crime has exposed the much publicized law and order situation of the Yogi Government.

Advertisement

He said that liquor and gambling was going on at the minister’s house while he campaigned for prohibition.

“The murder of a BJP worker in his own house and his conspiring to save his son is a condemnable act. The Minister lies that his son was not present at the time of incident and he was in Delhi but he is seen present in the CCTV footage. Even after three to four days of the incident, no action has been taken. Under pressure from us, the police have issued a notice saying that the minister’s son will be interrogated,” he alleged.

Referring to the brutality done by miscreants in the train with a woman constable, the State Congress president said that if this government is unable to provide security to its own women constables, then how can it protect the common people of the state.

Exposing the reality of all the claims made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in the context of railway security, he asked why the railway department could not provide security to this lady constable Sumitra Patel?

“Yesterday, when I was going to the trauma centre to inquire about the condition of the injured lady constable, the state government tried its best to stop me from going there by deploying a large number of police forces, but we reached there and after talking to the doctors, inquired about the condition of the lady constable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the UP Congress president said that the party will start the Pad Yatra from September 7 in the state to oppose the policies of the government.