UP Congress delegation prays at Ram temple in Ayodhya

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a Congress delegation reached Ayodhya Dham to have darshan of Lord Ramlalla on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh in-charge of the Congress Avinash Pandey, state party President Ajay Rai, National Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, Satyanarayan Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Deependra Hooda and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra were prominently included in the delegation.

Ajay Rai left for the Ayodhya district to visit Ramlalla after performing puja with Vedic mantras amidst the sound of conch by the priests from the state Congress headquarters in Lucknow.

Spokesperson Puneet Pathak said as soon as they reached Ayodhya, the members of the delegation visited the holy land of Ramlala at the Naya Ghat of Ayodhya Dham.

After taking a holy dip in River Saryu, they worshiped Baba Nageshwar Mahadev and prayed for the welfare of the people during which the Panda community presented them body clothes at Naya Ghat.

After this, they worshiped at Hanumangarhi temple.

After that, the state Congress president and state in-charge reached Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya Dham and had darshan of Shri Ram Lal and offered prayers.

Congress spokesperson said the UP in-charge Avinash Pandey, State President Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislature Party leader Mrs. Aradhana Mishra “Mona” and members of the Congress delegation met the Chief Priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Satyendra Das and sought his blessings.