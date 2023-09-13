UP Congress blames SP for Bageshwar bypoll defeat

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has hit out at its INDIA partner Samajwadi Party for the party’s loss in Uttarakhand assembly bypolls recently.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai , who reached here on Wednesday said:: “If the Samajwadi Party had supported the Congress at Bageshwar seat of Uttarakhand, the Congress candidate would have won. SP has no existence in Bageshwar but despite this they fielded a candidate.”

He said that this was the reason that Congress lost to BJP in Bageshwar.

Rai further said that the Congress candidate lost in Bageshwar by only 1600 votes, whereas the Samajwadi Party went beyond the alliance dharma and fielded its candidate who got 2200 votes.

Rai said that there is a difference between the words and actions of the Samajwadi Party.

“Congress party showed great courage and supported SP in Ghosi by-election. The party that won Ghosi by-election should not be under the illusion that it has won the field on its own,” he said.

The UPCC president said the Congress party, following its coalition dharma, gave full support to the Samajwadi Party in Ghosi and the result is in front of everyone.

The SP candidate defeated the BJP candidate by a huge margin. In such a situation, we can say that Samajwadi Party has a dual character, he alleged.

Later in his public address, the Congress leader said that today the Congress party is working with full strength to raise the voice of the people in the country.

He said the Congress party is on the streets as the voice of the people against the dictatorial government of the country and the state.

“In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party will perform better and the BJP will be ousted from the Centre,” he claimed.