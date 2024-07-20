UP CM Yogi reviews Mahakumbh-2025 preparations, calls for a clean and safe event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed ongoing development works for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and emphasised the importance of accelerating these projects and maintaining regular inspections.

CM Yogi held a meeting with senior officials and public representatives on Saturday to discuss the preparations for Mahakumbh–2025 in Prayagraj. During the meeting, CM Yogi provided essential guidelines to ensure the event is divine, grand, green, clean, and safe.

After the meeting, CM Yogi paid tribute to martyr Chandrashekhar Azad by garlanding his statue on the Circuit House premises. He then planted a Bael sapling as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign initiated by PM Modi under the ‘Ped Lagao Ped Bachao Abhiyan 2024’.

CM Yogi later visited the Lete Hanuman Temple at Sangam, where he offered prayers and sought blessings.

Concluding his visit, he went to the residence of Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, where he blessed the newly married son and daughter-in-law of the Minister and presented them with a gift from the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

During the meeting, Kumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand made a presentation to CM Yogi. After that, various departments presented their progress reports on the preparations.

The CM instructed that the Mahakumbh should be grand, divine, clean, safe, and green. He directed that all personnel on duty at Mahakumbh should be provided with nameplates and unique codes and that their training should be completed on time.

Emphasising cleanliness, he stated that single-use plastic should be completely banned in the Kumbh area to maintain a green Mahakumbh. He also instructed that all work should be completed on time and with quality, warning that negligence will not be tolerated. He ordered that all tasks be completed by October.

Additionally, the CM instructed that life jackets be provided to the boatmen at the Sangam and that their training be completed on time. Information on the online rates for purchasing jackets should also be provided to them.

Signage in all major languages should be placed within the fair area. Display boards should replace hoardings in the city and Kumbh area. Private buildings in the city should also have display boards instead of hoardings.

The Chief Minister instructed to maintain better coordination and continuous communication with all stakeholders involved in the organisation of Mahakumbh, including saints, public representatives, traders, and institutions.

CM Yogi held a review meeting with local public representatives at the Circuit House regarding development projects. During the meeting, he instructed accelerating development works and asked public representatives to conduct inspections regularly. He also directed them to communicate with the people in their areas. Public representatives shared their suggestions with the CM, who then ordered the officials to implement these suggestions.

At the meeting, the CM called for the establishment of a Mahila Sanrakshan Grih for destitute women on land near the airport in Prayagraj, which has been freed from mafia control. Additionally, he proposed creating self-employment opportunities for these women, similar to the Krishna Kutir in Mathura.