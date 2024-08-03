UP CM reviews programs related to Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, reviewed the preparations for the Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival and Har Ghar Tiranga program in a high-level meeting at his official residence and gave necessary guidelines to the officials.

Describing the Kakori Train Action as an important event in India’s freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said that the state government will celebrate the centenary festival of Kakori Train Action with great pomp throughout the year with various activities to be held across the state.

He also informed that a statewide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will be organized from August 13 to 15, 2024.

The centenary festival of Kakori Train Action will start from August 9. On this occasion, programs would be organized on a large scale at the memorials/sites of martyrs and the banks of Amrit Sarovars in the state. The families of the martyrs, the families of freedom fighters, and ex-servicemen would be honored in the ceremony.

CM said the cooperation and participation of school children, teenagers and youth should be ensured in these programs. Booklets should be prepared on Kakori Train Action and other events of the freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947, places as well as known and anonymous heroes of the freedom struggle.

Competitions like Prabhatpheri, General Knowledge, Painting, Calligraphy-Essay, Debate, Speech etc. should be organized. Winners of various competitions should be awarded at district and state levels. Winning children should also be taken on a tour of Kakori Memorial Site.

Make a ‘logo’ for the Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival. It should be used in various programs organized throughout the year.

Shaheed Mela should be organized in Lucknow and Shahjahanpur. Indigenous products should be encouraged in the exhibitions to be held as part of the Mela. Kavi Sammelans related to patriotism should be organized.

Besides, the CM said Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan should be organized in the entire state from August 9 to August 15. Uttar Pradesh has set a record of hoisting the maximum number of flags under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan in the recent years.

In view of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, the supply of flags should be ensured by the concerned departments. He said better arrangements should be made for people to buy flags and correct information about hoisting the flag should be provided using various mediums. But plastic flags must not be used at all.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister was informed that under the Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival, postal cover will be issued in coordination with the Postal Department. Kakori Shaurya Gatha Express mobile exhibition train will be operated through the Ministry of Railways. The festival will feature various programs related to the Kakori Train Action, covering topics such as “Glorious saga of the Freedom Struggle,” “National Reflection and Thought,” “Salute to the Martyrs,” “Environmental Protection as a Lifestyle,” “Cultural Heritage and Glorious History,” and “Dedication and Service to the Nation,” among others.