UP CM pays tribute to martyred para commando Sachin Laur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tribute to Para Commando Sachin Laur, a resident of Aligarh, who was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, recently.

Chief Minister Yogi wrote on his official account X: “My condolences are with the bereaved family. We stand with them in this hour of grief. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

The Chief Minister has also announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the martyr, and a government job to a family member and name a road in the district after the martyr.

Para Commando Sachin Laur, hailing from Nagariya Goraula village of Tappal, Aligarh, joined the Army in 2019 and became a commando in the Special Forces in 2021.

Presently, he was posted in the Para II Regiment in Rajouri. Sachin attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists on Wednesday. He was going to get married on December 8.