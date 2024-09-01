UP CM orders construction of Vedic-3D museum at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, ordered the construction of Vedic-3D museum at the main building of the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Kashi, dedicated to Indian astrology and astronomy, and the Vedic literature.

The museum will showcase the evolution of Vedic literature, highlighting the 16 Sanskars, 64 arts, and 18 Vidya Sthans as well as contributions of Indian sages and serve as a platform to revive the tradition of ‘Shastrartha'(spiritual discourse).

CM Yogi made the announcement during his maiden visit to the university in Kashi.

The Chief Minister was visibly moved upon seeing the rare manuscripts preserved in the historic Saraswati Bhawan, including the “Raas Panchadhyayi,” Shrimad Bhagwat Gita, and Durgasaptashati, all inscribed with gold letters and adorned with gold artistry on special cloth.

CM Yogi praised the university’s efforts in preserving India’s cultural heritage and assured full support from the state government for the ongoing conservation work being carried out by the National Manuscript Mission with the backing of the Government of India.

CM Yogi Adityanath also inspected the 234-year-old main building. During the visit, CM Yogi approved, in principle, the proposal to reintegrate the Government Ayurvedic Mahavidyalaya, Chaukaghat, as a faculty of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.

CM Yogi Adityanath also inspected the Ganganath Jha hostel, where he instructed the establishment of bicycle and vehicle stands and emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness. He directed that other essential tasks, including replacing worn-out wiring, be completed promptly.

Additionally, CM Yogi called for the installation of Sanskrit signboards for all departments, improvements in sewer and drainage systems, and the repair of dilapidated roads.

He further directed that the construction corporation complete the boundary wall on schedule and requested proposals for any additional necessary work.