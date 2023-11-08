UP CM campaigns for BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while taking a swipe at the Congress in Madhya Pradesh for attempting to distort and insult India’s history, pointed out that during the Congress era, history was manipulated to portray Akbar as great while undermining the greatness of Maharana Pratap.

In contrast, the BJP recognizes the eminence of Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji, he added.

Yogi visited Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday as a part of his campaign for the assembly elections in five states. During his visit, he conducted public meetings in four assembly constituencies, rallying for support in favour of the BJP.

During this, CM Yogi emphasized the significant roles played by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in India, highlighting their shared heritage, culture, and traditions, which, according to him, “bind them as if they are two bodies with one soul.”

CM Yogi Adityanath held a rally in support of BJP candidate Inder Singh Parmar in Shujalpur. Addressing the public, he said: “You and your ancestors had struggled and wished for the Ram temple. We are fortunate to witness the completion of that work with our own eyes. On January 22, Ramlala will be installed in his temple by Prime Minister Modi’s hands.”

“On one side are patriotic individuals who kindle the flames of education, while on the other, liquor mafias are leading our youth towards destruction by serving them alcohol. Allowing mafia figures to contest elections poses a serious risk to the future of our youth, and we are steadfast in our resolve to keep liquor mafias and criminals out of the political arena,” he said.

CM Yogi conducted his second public meeting in support of Kalapipal Assembly candidate Ghanshyam Chandravanshi. During this event, the CM asserted that Congress has no genuine concern for India and its values. He criticized the Congress for its past stance, alleging that the party once claimed that only Muslims had a rightful claim to the country’s resources.

For those who have turned politics into a career, who have made it an inherited legacy, and who engage in deceptive and harmful tactics in the name of politics, it is time to permanently close their political establishments, he said.

In Khategaon, the UP CM emphasized that instead of prioritizing the nation, the Congress appeared to be preoccupied with its own family interests. He regarded it as a tragic situation for the Congress, which was unable to liberate itself from dynastic politics.

CM Yogi cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s decisive move in permanently abolishing Article 370. He said that wherever the Congress has influence, problems arise, and he made an appeal to eliminate Congress in the upcoming elections, believing that doing so would put an end to the problems.

“If the Congress, which claims to be the oldest party, is forgetting great men, it has no right to exist,” the CM said, adding that there has not been a single riot in UP in six and a half years because there is a double-engine government there.