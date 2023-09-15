UP: BJP replaces various District, City Unit Presidents

Sharpening its organisation for Mission Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the ruling BJP on Friday made a major reshuffle in its organization with changing presidents in 75 per cent of the districts and cities.

UP BJP President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, MLC, has made new appointments on the posts of 98 District/City Presidents of all 6 regions of the state with a delay of around four months. This includes 15 District/City Presidents of Awadh region, 12 of Gorakhpur region, 16 of Kashi region, 17 of Kanpur region, 19 of West region and 19 District/ City Presidents of Brij region.

BJP sources said these appointments have been made while maintaining social and regional balance in view of the Lok Sabha elections. In 98 districts/city chiefs, new leaders have been made in 69 places while in remaining 29 places, the party has shown faith on the present presidents.

Among the new presidents, five women have been made the district/city chiefs. While OBC presidents have been appointed in 36 places and Brahmin in 23.

According to political analysts, these faces have been selected keeping in mind the equations of ticket distribution in the Lok Sabha elections to be held after a few months.

The party has bet on leaders playing an active role in the organization and a glimpse of social engineering is clearly visible in this reshuffle.

Anand Dwivedi has been made the president of Lucknow city and Vinay Pratap Singh has been made the president of Lucknow district.

Similarly, Budvilal Pasi from Rae Bareli, Rajesh Shukla from Sitapur, Arvind Maurya from Barabanki, Amar Kishore Kashyap from Gonda and Brijesh Pandey from Bahraich have been made the new presidents.