UP BJP announces its state executive committee

The Uttar Pradesh BJP unit on Saturday night announced its 45-member state executive committee headed by its president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary.

MLA Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been retained as the vice president along with Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

In the state executive, there are 18 vice presidents, 7 general secretaries and 16 secretaries, party sources here said.

Manish Kapoor will be the treasurer and Sanjeev Agarwal will be his deputy. Bharat Dixit will be the headquarter in-charge and Om Prakash Srivastava will be the in-charge of the cells. The party has also named presidents of the regional committees.