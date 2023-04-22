Follow Us:
UP: 12 people injured in bus-truck collision in Ayodhya

The Adyodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told reporters that the rescue operation has been completed.

ANI | New Delhi | April 22, 2023 8:25 am

Visuals from the site [Photo:ANI]

As many as 12 people were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway in Ayodhya on Friday evening, a senior district official said.

“Around 12 people have been sent to the hospital. Five have been sent to the district hospital and seven to medical college. Some casualties also occurred. The rescue operation has been completed,” the DM said.

Further details are awaited.

