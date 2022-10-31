Senior politician and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital for some health problems here on Monday.

According to the reports from the hospital, doctors have advised Pawar, 82, to remain in the hospital for three days is likely to be discharged on November 2.

Pawar is supposed to travel to Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on November 4-5 where he will participate in the NCP’s two-day training camp.

Although neither the NCP or the hospital has divulged any detail on the nture of health issues which Pawar is suffering, according to the unvarofied party sources he experienced weakness after his recent tour of some flood-hit regions of Pune district.

NCP has requested the party leaders, supporters and activists not to crowd at the hospital,

(Inputs from IANS)