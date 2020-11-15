Diwali is emerging as a global festival. This can be seen when several top world leaders, be it the American President, Canadian as well as British PM, leading Royalty from the UAE and others sharing warm Diwali wishes.

This also illustrates the keenness of the world towards Indian culture and values. It also shows the respect the Indian diaspora has earned globally.

This trend of wishing on Indian festivals has been increasing over the last few years and it must certainly be welcomed.

World leaders on the occasion of Diwali came forward to extend their wishes to India on the festival of lights. From the United Nations to the leaders of different nations, the wishes were poured in for the country on the festival.

The United Nations takes a lead in greeting on Diwali

United Nations wishes:

UN chief Antonio Guterres also took it to Twitter to extend his wishes for India on Diwali:

US President Donald Trump also shared an old picture in which he was seen celebrating the festival of lights with the Indian citizens.

Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson shared a video message:

Prince of Wales shares his warm wishes:

Leading Royalty from UAE and great friends of India wish on Diwali

Mohamed Bin Zayed shares a message in Hindi:

UAE government shares wishes:

Wishes pour in from Canada, Australia and Singapore

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares pictures in which he was seen lighting up diyas on the occasion of Diwali:

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also replied on a Diwali message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “Happy Diwali to you too, Australia’s good friend.”

Our neighbourhood too marks Diwali in a big way

Prime Minister of Singapore’s message on Diwali:

Sri Lankan President wishes Diwali:

Prime Minister’s message: