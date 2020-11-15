Diwali is emerging as a global festival. This can be seen when several top world leaders, be it the American President, Canadian as well as British PM, leading Royalty from the UAE and others sharing warm Diwali wishes.

This also illustrates the keenness of the world towards Indian culture and values. It also shows the respect the Indian diaspora has earned globally.

This trend of wishing on Indian festivals has been increasing over the last few years and it must certainly be welcomed.

World leaders on the occasion of Diwali came forward to extend their wishes to India on the festival of lights. From the United Nations to the leaders of different nations, the wishes were poured in for the country on the festival.

The United Nations takes a lead in greeting on Diwali

United Nations wishes:

शुभ #दिवाली! During #Diwali, the festival of lights – celebrated in India & by followers of many faiths across the world – clay lamps are lit to signify the victory of good over evil. pic.twitter.com/aSr33MgYSd — United Nations (@UN) November 14, 2020

UN chief Antonio Guterres also took it to Twitter to extend his wishes for India on Diwali:

My best wishes to everyone celebrating – Happy #Diwali! https://t.co/FtrTswNw9A — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 14, 2020

US President Donald Trump also shared an old picture in which he was seen celebrating the festival of lights with the Indian citizens.

Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson shared a video message:

Happy #Diwali and #BandiChhorDivas! I know that this year celebrations will be different, but I am filled with respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gone out of their way to help others throughout this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/YhqWpq3JQH — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 14, 2020

Prince of Wales shares his warm wishes:

“This brings you all my warmest greetings on the occasion of Diwali and, for those of you marking a New Year, let me wish you a happy, peaceful and prosperous year ahead.” The Prince of Wales sends his best wishes to those celebrating the Festival of #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/wMbOQ2xxHb — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 12, 2020

Leading Royalty from UAE and great friends of India wish on Diwali

Mohamed Bin Zayed shares a message in Hindi:

रोशनी के त्योहार दिवाली के अवसर पर हम दुनिया भर में इसका जश्न मनाने वालों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई देते हैं, साथ ही उनकी समृद्धि व प्रगति की कामना करते हैं। — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 13, 2020

UAE government shares wishes:

On behalf of the people of the UAE, I wish everyone celebrating around the world a happy Diwali. May the light of hope always unite us and lead us forward to a better tomorrow. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 13, 2020

Wishes pour in from Canada, Australia and Singapore

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares pictures in which he was seen lighting up diyas on the occasion of Diwali:

Diwali reminds us that truth, light, and goodness will always prevail. To celebrate that hopeful message and mark this important festival, I joined a virtual celebration earlier this evening. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating! pic.twitter.com/2xLrqPW68u — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 13, 2020

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also replied on a Diwali message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “Happy Diwali to you too, Australia’s good friend.”

Happy Diwali to you too, Australia’s good friend @narendramodi. Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali, a very happy festival of lights. Shubh Diwali. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 14, 2020

Our neighbourhood too marks Diwali in a big way

Prime Minister of Singapore’s message on Diwali:

இனிய தீபாவளி வாழ்த்துகள்! Wishing a happy and meaningful #Deepavali to all celebrating the Festival of Lights! May your hearts be filled with warmth, joy and peace. – LHL https://t.co/vf2AJEC7Rs pic.twitter.com/AEOWJrquSi — leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) November 14, 2020

Sri Lankan President wishes Diwali:

Deepavali festival is a renowned cultural celebration where the devotees extend wishes of enlightenment and share greetings with love and compassion. I wish all those who celebrate this festival of enlightenment would attain the inner peace they expect. pic.twitter.com/f0jQw0n63F — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) November 14, 2020

Prime Minister’s message: